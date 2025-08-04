You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a groundbreaking move to humanize digital services and strengthen cultural identity, Digital Dubai has unveiled the world's first virtual AI-powered Emirati family. This initiative marks a pioneering step in the UAE's digital transformation strategy, blending artificial intelligence with local heritage to enhance public engagement.

The debut began with the launch of "The Girl", the first family member introduced via a social media campaign. Clad in modernized traditional attire, the animated figure was designed to appeal to children and families alike. Digital Dubai invited the public to vote on her name—choosing between Dubai, Mira, and Latifa—fostering community participation from the outset.

This virtual family will expand over time to include a father, mother, and brother, each character crafted to reflect authentic Emirati values. Beyond their visual appeal, these avatars are embedded with conversational AI, enabling them to communicate key government messages, explain services, and promote digital literacy in a friendly, relatable way.

According to Digital Dubai, the goal is to "humanize digital communication" and make government services more accessible to residents of all ages and nationalities. The initiative aligns with Dubai's broader vision of using advanced technology to improve quality of life and strengthen civic engagement.

What sets this initiative apart is its cultural sensitivity and strategic storytelling. By anchoring AI in the context of family—a deeply valued institution in Emirati society—Digital Dubai ensures that digital transformation resonates emotionally with its people. The family will serve not just as a communication tool, but as a symbol of modern Emirati identity in the digital age.

As public engagement with "The Girl" continues to grow, anticipation builds for the remaining characters. This initiative sets a global benchmark for inclusive, culturally rooted digital governance—and confirms Dubai's role as a world leader in AI-driven innovation.