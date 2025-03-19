Dubai AI Festival Returns as Part of the Inaugural Dubai AI Week The event will take place on April 23-24, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai AI Festival previous edition. Image Courtesy: Dubai AI Campus

Dubai AI Festival returns in 2025 to further demonstrate Dubai's standing as a global leader in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, UAE, the event will take place on April 23-24, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The Festival is organized by Dubai AI Campus, in partnership with DIFC, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office to explore AI's transformative impact across industries.

The festival will be a significant event within Dubai AI Week, an initiative organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, to connect AI research with real-world applications – bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and the public and private sectors to explore AI's vast opportunities.

Key themes of the Dubai AI Festival include responsible AI deployment, transparency, and the future of work. Attendees will gain insights into AI's impact while tackling the ethical challenges of its rapid integration.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "DIFC is delighted to be presenting one of the most significant events as part of Dubai AI Week and reflects our commitment to cement the city's position as a global leader for technology, as well as enable future focused industries to harness the transformative power of AI. As adoption accelerates, the Dubai AI Festival will serve as the key platform for accelerating responsible and effective AI implementation across business, government, and society."

Aligned with Dubai's vision for innovation and economic growth, Dubai AI Festival will bring together 8,000+ industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from 100+ countries to drive collaboration and investment in AI and emerging technologies.

The event will also include a dynamic exhibition, featuring cutting-edge AI innovations, alongside a start-up showcase where emerging companies will pitch their solutions to investors. The FutureTech World Cup, will showcase top AI start-ups, connecting innovators with investors seeking the next big breakthrough. Additionally, the Global FutureTech Innovation Program will discover the brightest young minds from around the world harnessing AI to tackle real-world challenges. This combination of exhibitions, discussions, and competitions will drive collaboration and investment in the next wave of AI innovation.

Registrations for Dubai AI Festival are now open. For more details, visit: https://dubaiaifestival.com/.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

The Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Young Entrepreneurs

A 10-year-old entrepreneur shares how inculcating emotional intelligence training into her life has aided her entrepreneurial success.

By AlDhabi AlMheiri
Technology

Dubai AI Festival Returns as Part of the Inaugural Dubai AI Week

The event will take place on April 23-24, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Taj Introduces Wellington Mews Brand to the UAE in Partnership with BNW Developments

The partnership, formally announced during a signing ceremony on March 10, 2025, at the Taj Dubai, marks Taj's debut into branded residences in the UAE with the Wellington Mews brand.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

How Muna Rahim Went from Birthday Party Organizer to Business Star

The founder of CrACKLES is making huge waves.

Starting a Business

A Teen With Cerebral Palsy Pitched a Creative Product in School. He Got a B- — Then Grew the Business to $5 Million a Year Anyway.

Drew Davis, founder of Crippling Hot Sauce, uses humor and business to make a major impact.

By Amanda Breen