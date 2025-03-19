Dubai AI Festival Returns as Part of the Inaugural Dubai AI Week

The event will take place on April 23-24, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai AI Festival returns in 2025 to further demonstrate Dubai's standing as a global leader in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, UAE, the event will take place on April 23-24, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The Festival is organized by Dubai AI Campus, in partnership with DIFC, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office to explore AI's transformative impact across industries.

The festival will be a significant event within Dubai AI Week, an initiative organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, to connect AI research with real-world applications – bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and the public and private sectors to explore AI's vast opportunities.

Key themes of the Dubai AI Festival include responsible AI deployment, transparency, and the future of work. Attendees will gain insights into AI's impact while tackling the ethical challenges of its rapid integration.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "DIFC is delighted to be presenting one of the most significant events as part of Dubai AI Week and reflects our commitment to cement the city's position as a global leader for technology, as well as enable future focused industries to harness the transformative power of AI. As adoption accelerates, the Dubai AI Festival will serve as the key platform for accelerating responsible and effective AI implementation across business, government, and society."

Aligned with Dubai's vision for innovation and economic growth, Dubai AI Festival will bring together 8,000+ industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from 100+ countries to drive collaboration and investment in AI and emerging technologies.

The event will also include a dynamic exhibition, featuring cutting-edge AI innovations, alongside a start-up showcase where emerging companies will pitch their solutions to investors. The FutureTech World Cup, will showcase top AI start-ups, connecting innovators with investors seeking the next big breakthrough. Additionally, the Global FutureTech Innovation Program will discover the brightest young minds from around the world harnessing AI to tackle real-world challenges. This combination of exhibitions, discussions, and competitions will drive collaboration and investment in the next wave of AI innovation.

Registrations for Dubai AI Festival are now open. For more details, visit: https://dubaiaifestival.com/.