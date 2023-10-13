You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the foundational phase of the Emirati Training Academy as a state-of-the-art online training program that's being staged under the banner of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative.

The program, which has been designed to equip talented UAE nationals with the knowledge and skills required to build a successful career in mobile application development, features self-paced courses to provide a comprehensive learning journey, with two distinct tracks focusing on Android and iOS app development.

Participants can opt to complete one or both tracks, and those who successfully complete this phase of the program will have the opportunity to apply for a course that leads to a globally recognized nanodegree certificate. Applications to join the next phase of the training program can be submitted by visiting this link.

"The Emirati Training Academy comes as part of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative, and advances the Emirate's forward-thinking vision to transform Dubai into a leading player in the global digital sector," said Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. "We recognize the importance of embracing future opportunities, and believe this world-class training offering will enable us to build an experienced and highly qualified cadre of Emirati coders and app developers, positioning Dubai as one of the world's most agile and diversified technology-enabled digital hubs."

Available exclusively to UAE nationals of all ages and from any of the seven

emirates, the Emirati Training Academy is designed to educate and upskill Emiratis

with the goal of enabling participants to start their own business ventures. It is the latest offering to come out of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative, which was launched earlier this year by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The Create Apps in Dubai initiative has been designed to empower and enable Emirati talents to play key roles in realizing the country's digital vision. It seeks to train over 1,000 Emiratis on the fundamentals of coding, building mobile applications, and business creation models. By doing so, it aims to triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025, and support 100 new national projects for the development of applications that will be made available in digital app stores over the coming two years.

