Dubai-headquartered AR Lab Snapchat developed a Ramadan gift box that combines AR technology with Ramadan traditions.

The package features a crescent-shaped die-cut, revealing a yellow plate inspired by the Snap branding and adorned with the iconic Snap Ghost logo. The box also includes a printed 'Snapcode', inviting recipients to scan and unlock Snapchat's exclusive marker technology. When pointing the camera at the Snap plate', three traditional Ramadan dishes appear virtually using AR. Brought to life on a personalized table mat, a description of each dish will also be visible, providing inspiration while honoring traditional Iftar experiences.

Wissam Jomaa, founder and CEO, The AR Lab said, "This unique project highlights the potential of advanced technologies, such as AR, to create meaningful and highly engaging experiences. The initiative, while underscoring Ramadan's spirit of unity, also reflects our long-standing commitment to making technology a part of everyday life, for enhanced ease, convenience and leisure."

Karim Refaat, Business Marketing Manager, Snap Inc., said, "Through this initiative, we wanted to honor the sacred traditions of the holy month, while showcasing the power of our pioneering AR technology to create more meaningful and immersive experiences. Just as we enable brands to connect authentically with their audiences, this gift is our way of showing appreciation to our valued partners in a way that is both innovative, and culturally relevant."