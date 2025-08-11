You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai has opened applications for the second edition of its "Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator," an initiative by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) aimed at driving innovation in public sector operations. The program, part of the city's Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, invites AI experts and companies worldwide to develop transformative solutions in partnership with more than 20 government entities.

Applications will remain open until 28 August 2025. Selected participants will join an eight-week, fully sponsored residency in Dubai from 6 October to 28 November 2025. The residency offers mentorship from leading AI specialists, direct engagement with senior decision-makers, and the opportunity to pilot solutions in real-world government environments.

A standout feature of the program is its equity-free model, allowing entrepreneurs to retain full ownership of their intellectual property. This approach, paired with comprehensive logistical support, is designed to remove barriers for global innovators and accelerate deployment of impactful technologies.

The accelerator's inaugural cycle attracted 615 companies from 55 countries, generating 183 AI use cases. Of these, 75 projects have already been piloted, showcasing tangible progress in areas such as service personalization, operational efficiency, and accessibility.

Organizers are prioritizing solutions in four categories: enhancing existing public services through personalization, creating new AI-driven offerings, improving internal government processes, and ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said, "The Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator" program is designed to spark innovative uses of AI, helping government entities position Dubai among the world's top cities for delivering agile, AI-powered public services defined by speed, quality, and efficiency. Our goal is to create seamless, intelligent experiences that save time and effort while enhancing quality of life, all in service of making Dubai the happiest city in the world."

The initiative forms part of a broader ecosystem of AI programs in Dubai, including the Dubai AI Academy, AI Week, and the AI Seal certification system. All are aligned with the emirate's D33 Agenda, which seeks to position Dubai as a leading global hub for advanced technology and innovation.

By fostering collaboration between the public sector and AI innovators, Dubai aims to accelerate the integration of cutting-edge technologies into government services—setting a benchmark for efficiency, inclusivity, and citizen-centric design worldwide.