In a striking symbol of Dubai's forward-looking vision, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, personally greeted a humanoid robot during a high-profile gathering at the Mudaif Majlis in Union House.

The robot, identified as Unitree G1, was introduced during a demonstration organized by Dubai Future Labs. With a fluid gait and humanlike responsiveness, the robot approached Sheikh Mohammed, waved, and performed basic mobility tasks—drawing smiles and nods from the assembled dignitaries.

The moment underscored the emirate's deepening commitment to emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and robotics as key pillars of its future economy. The Ruler, known for his active promotion of innovation and digital transformation, responded with a wave of his own, symbolizing Dubai's openness to machines that complement human progress.

"Dubai is where the future is not imagined—it is built," said a representative from the Dubai Future Foundation. "The presence of Unitree G1 at the majlis reflects how technology and tradition can coexist meaningfully."

The robot, weighing just over 35 kilograms and capable of running, navigating obstacles, and mimicking human movement, will be part of the Museum of the Future's upcoming interactive exhibits. The display aims to bridge public understanding between cutting-edge robotics and daily life applications—from healthcare to hospitality.

Observers at the event described the demonstration as more than a spectacle—it was a statement. As the UAE accelerates investment in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, the encounter between ruler and robot offered a powerful visual of leadership grounded in both heritage and horizon.

The event concluded with plans to expand public interaction with Unitree G1 in Dubai's innovation hubs later this year.