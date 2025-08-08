You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai is set to become a key hub for an innovative marine restoration initiative spearheaded by U.S. Navy veteran and environmental entrepreneur Adam Reiser, founder of Verity One Ltd. The project will be showcased this September at the Global Family Office Investment Summit in Cannes, hosted by Sir Anthony Ritossa.



At the heart of Reiser's presentation is the Nutrient Credit — a blockchain-secured financial instrument designed to measure and certify the water-purifying capacity of oysters. Each credit is backed by geotagged data, smart contracts, and authenticated certification chains, enabling governments, investors, and coastal developers to fund measurable marine rehabilitation projects.



"Oysters are nature's most efficient water filters, and our Nutrient Credit system turns their work into a quantifiable, tradable asset," Reiser explained. "Dubai, with its forward-thinking sustainability agenda, is the perfect place to implement and expand this model."

Adam Reiser, founder of Verity One Ltd.



The system is already under deployment in regions including the Chesapeake Bay, Puerto Rico, Monaco, and now Dubai's coastal waters — where early-stage trials are exploring oyster reef restoration as part of broader marine ecosystem protection efforts.



Reiser's expertise in AI architecture and regulatory compliance has shaped a platform that integrates Veritze, Pearl Tokens, and Verity Wallet — a suite of tools designed for tokenized sustainability, certified origin tracking, and verifiable ESG finance.



"Dubai has shown the world that environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand with economic growth," Reiser said. "By certifying natural ecosystem services like oyster filtration, we give policymakers, investors, and citizens hard data to prove their impact."



With global demand for evidence-based ESG strategies rising, Reiser's appearance at the Cannes Summit aims to attract investment, forge new partnerships, and position Dubai as a model for marine restoration in the Middle East and beyond.