"Dubai is setting the pace for the next wave of tech-driven transformation and DATE MENA is at the heart of it," said Mohammed Saleem, founder and Chairman, Trescon.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DATE (Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo) to make its debut in Dubai on November 26-27, 2025, followed by DATE KSA on 8-9 December 8-9, 2025, in Riyadh.

Part of the flagship DATE series by Trescon, a global business catalyst, the MENA edition will bring together 2,000+ decision-makers, 200+ investors, 60+ speakers, and 50+ tech companies for two days of dialogue, deal-making, and innovation. The event is co-located with Trescon's CARE (Climate Action and Renewable Energy) series.

"Dubai is setting the pace for the next wave of tech-driven transformation and DATE MENA is at the heart of it," said Mohammed Saleem, founder and Chairman, Trescon.

Centred on the theme "Human Potential Meets Digital Possibilities," the series will explore how emerging technologies can drive impact across sectors.

The recently concluded DATE Dialogues, held on September 16, 2025, at in5 Tech, Dubai, focused on MENA's digital transformation and future-tech adoption strategies. Contributions from NVIDIA, Accenture, The Kanoo Group, and Magure highlighted the importance of collaboration and local expertise, setting the stage for DATE MENA.

Source: DATE MENA

Vladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, said, "DATE MENA provides an ideal platform to exchange insights with global leaders and demonstrate how human potential can truly meet digital possibilities — shaping the region's digital future."

DATE will also spotlight women in tech.

Alice Yammine Boueiz, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Hospitals Federation, added, "Emerging technologies are opening a new chapter for the MENA region, redefining healthcare and the way we serve our people. Through my role as CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, I am proud to bring this vision to DATE, where together we turn ambition into transformation."

Prominent speakers include Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAE; Dr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAE; H.E. Paul Dawalibi, CEO, RAK DAO, UAE; Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, and others.

Each edition of DATE will host the FutureTech World Cup, Innovation Programme, Launchpad, and Jobs initiative, connecting talent with companies shaping MENA's digital-first economy.

Industry partners that have committed to showcase their projects/solutions during DATE MENA include Magure, EY, Demandify, KonfHub, Fia Ventures, Trescon Foundation, and others. View the full list of speakers here and the event agenda here.

"DATE is not a one-off event, it's a catalyst," said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. "This platform is built for those who are serious about using technology to solve real problems. In Dubai, we're creating a space where policy meets capital, and ideas become action."

With Dubai advancing its D33 economic agenda and doubling down on AI-led innovation, DATE arrives at a pivotal moment for the region.