Global technology group e& has opened applications for its signature AI Graduate Program in the UAE, with 100 new roles available for Emirati university graduates.

The 12-month initiative, launching its 2025 cycle, aims to equip young UAE nationals with the digital, technical and leadership skills needed to shape the country's future economy.

Now in its fourth year, the AI Graduate Program has already hired and trained over 284 graduates since 2021 and recently celebrated the graduation of 25 new alumni. Its growing impact reflects e&'s strong focus on national talent development, diversity and future-readiness, in line with the UAE's ambitions for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

From AI and machine learning to cybersecurity, product development, HR and business strategy, the program combines immersive, hands-on experience with real-world projects across multiple departments at e&. It also includes mentoring, a personalised development plan, and training in leadership and emotional intelligence. Many graduates go on to secure full-time roles in high-impact areas such as AI, sustainability, finance, sales, consumer services and telecom engineering.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said, "Our AI Graduate Program reflects our long-term commitment to developing future Emirati leaders in technology and innovation. We're not only creating jobs – we're building careers that align with the country's digital transformation goals. The strong female participation rate, at over 60 per cent in the last cohort, also demonstrates our commitment to inclusion and diversity. We encourage passionate graduates from all disciplines to apply and grow with us."

He added, "Through mentorship, personalized development plans and exposure to cutting-edge projects, this fun and engaging program creates a new generation of Emirati tech and business leaders, critical for the country's ongoing transformation."

The program has become a cornerstone of e&'s wider Emiratization strategy, supporting the national target of achieving 60% Emirati representation by 2030. In 2024, 62% of those hired through the program were women, with an overall female participation rate of 81 since launch.

The UAE's long-term national strategy focuses on reducing dependence on oil and fostering growth in knowledge-driven, high-value industries. e&'s AI Graduate Program directly feeds into this goal by developing a skilled Emirati workforce ready to contribute to, and lead, the digital, technology and innovation sector.

Applications are now open for the next intake, which will begin in September 2025. Emirati graduates can apply through the official portal here: https://iaayey.fa.ocs.oraclecloud26.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/jobs/preview/10034

Developed in partnership with leading institutions such as LinkedIn, Harvard business Review Microsoft, and ADGM, the program integrates international best practices, ensuring graduates are globally competitive.

e& complements the AI Graduate Program with other initiatives like Bidayati (leadership and AI project experience) and Excelerate& (in collaboration with Ericsson, focusing on 5G and data science) — all reinforcing the broader Emiratiation and diversification vision.