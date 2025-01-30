France Has the Most AI Startups in Europe Figures show 751 startups in 2024.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

France has taken the lead in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation across Europe, with the association "France Digitale" announcing that 751 startups were operating in this sector by the end of 2024, a 27% increase from the previous year.

These startups employ over 36,000 individuals, with a strong emphasis on healthcare and software development.

Since their inception, French AI startups have collectively raised a substantial €13 billion, including an impressive €2 billion in 2024 alone.

Reflecting the current AI landscape, 43% of these companies are dedicated to developing cutting-edge generative AI solutions. Meanwhile, 28% leverage powerful machine learning technologies, and 20% specialize in the advanced field of deep learning.
