France has taken the lead in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation across Europe, with the association "France Digitale" announcing that 751 startups were operating in this sector by the end of 2024, a 27% increase from the previous year.

These startups employ over 36,000 individuals, with a strong emphasis on healthcare and software development.

Since their inception, French AI startups have collectively raised a substantial €13 billion, including an impressive €2 billion in 2024 alone.