From Master Planning to Autonomous Security Operations: How Mustafa Masri Is Expanding the Boundaries of Security Consultancy in the Gulf

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DSP Consultants

The security industry in the Gulf is taking to the skies. No longer confined to walls and cameras, it now reaches into drones and autonomous systems. Mustafa Masri, founder of DSP Consultants, is shaping how UAVs are applied for medical delivery, agriculture, and security, transforming how developments monitor and manage their environments.

Masri brings nearly 30 years of expertise in security and ELV engineering, shaping robust, compliant systems for most complex developments.

Designing Before Systems Are Installed

DSP Consultants operates as an independent design firm, allowing the lead building consultants to focus on security master planning, ELV engineering, and compliance-led design strategies without vendor influence. The firm works with developers, architects, and project owners during early planning stages, helping to shape long-term security frameworks before technologies are selected.

Masri's expertise centers on anticipating operational challenges and helping prevent the fragmented security systems that often emerge in large mixed-use and hospitality developments shaped by phased construction and layered regulations. Security design at DSP Consultants is designed alongside the project itself, not bolted on once plans are finished. That early integration helps large developments scale efficiently and reduces the risk of operational gaps, compliance issues, or costly redesigns. This design-first philosophy anchors the firm's commitment to building security frameworks that remain clear, compliant, and operationally stable as developments evolve.

A Career Built on Master Planning

Masri brings 20 years of experience in security and ELV engineering, focusing on integrated security master planning and regulatory alignment across regional developments. His work along with his team emphasizes planning security systems alongside project design rather than adding them in isolation. This approach guides DSP Consultants' methodology, ensuring that security and ELV considerations are incorporated from the earliest stages of development.

Within DSP Consultants, Masri applies his expertise to structure projects around comprehensive master plans. By prioritizing integrated design and compliance, he helps project designers to align with regulatory requirements and long-term operational objectives. His experience in coordinating complex security frameworks informs how the consultancy approaches planning for new developments, including phased projects where systems must grow and adapt alongside the overall infrastructure.


DSP Consultants

Autonomous Innovation

Alongside his consultancy work, Masri has dedicated time to studying and customizing UAV platforms, with applications across medical delivery, agriculture, and advanced security operations. He is a drone pilot, and his research focuses on how drones can integrate safely and effectively into regulated urban and infrastructure environments.

Masri's UAV expertise complements his consultancy role, providing a unique perspective on how autonomous systems can be embedded within master-planned developments. By exploring operational integration, flight capability, and regulatory alignment, his work illustrates a practical pathway for incorporating aerial technologies into complex developments without compromising safety, compliance, or efficiency.

Next-Level Protection

DSP Consultants continues to strengthen its advisory role across the globe for multiple developmental sectors, providing coordinated security and ELV planning within complex regulatory frameworks. Masri remains deeply involved in design methodology and technical strategy, exploring how emerging technologies, including UAVs, can complement established security systems.

His vision emphasizes that modern security extends beyond ground-level infrastructure. Layered approaches integrating UAVs, data intelligence, and automated response protocols are increasingly shaping how projects anticipate risks and maintain resilience, reflecting Masri's commitment to advancing security planning for the region's evolving developments.
