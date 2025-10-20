/function1 Returns with Expanded AI Conference and Exhibition in November 2025 Organizers expect more than 10,000 participants, including developers, founders, investors, regulators, and academics.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

After debuting in May 2025, /function1 returns this November with an expanded edition of its AI Conference and Exhibition in Dubai, reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for artificial intelligence talent and innovation.

The first edition drew attention across the region and abroad, featuring over 40 speakers, 10 hours of discussions, and the UAE's first large-scale AI hackathon.

This year's conference builds on that foundation with a broader agenda, three stages of programming, and a focus on the technologies reshaping industries from finance and cybersecurity to healthcare, smart cities, energy, and sustainability.

A centerpiece of the event, the Founders Program, will spotlight more than 5,000 AI startups from around the world, offering exposure, networking, and funding opportunities. Companies such as AVM, Ignite AI, and Antal are among the confirmed participants. Details here.

The conference will also host the next edition of AI Genesis, billed as the largest AI hackathon in the Middle East. Organized with LabLab and NativelyAI, the competition will gather over 4,000 developers for a week-long hybrid challenge culminating in a live finale on-stage. Learn more.

New this year is the AI Futures Lab, an education and pitch program designed to engage university students in creating AI solutions for global challenges. The initiative offers mentorship from industry and academic experts, with top projects presented during the conference in front of attendees and media. Full details here.

With a growing roster of founders, developers, and investors converging on Dubai, /function1 aims to close out 2025 as one of the UAE's most significant gatherings dedicated to the business and future of artificial intelligence.

Entrepreneur Middle East is the General Media Partner for the upcoming /function1 Conference and Exhibition.

As an official partner, we're extending an exclusive opportunity to our readers - a limited number of complimentary curated passes to attend /function1 free of charge.

Passes are limited and will close once the quota is reached, so secure yours now at the /function1 website.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

