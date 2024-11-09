Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By Tamara Clarke

Acer

Acer's new Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming PC delivers lightning-fast performance and efficiency for everyday gaming and entertainment.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with up to 39 total AI TOPS, it features up to 2 TB of storage, 16 GB LPDDR5x memory and a 7-inch FHD IPS touch display.

The device leverages AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and Radeon Super Resolution for real-time graphical upscaling and lag-free experiences.

Nitro Blaze 7 slips easily into your bag or pocket for playing time while on-the-go.

Source: Acer

What's more, you can effortlessly navigate through the Windows 11 gaming handheld's library of games thanks to the new Acer Game Space feature, which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms.

A hotkey instantly transports players to their game libraries, and the Nitro Blaze's joystick and directional buttons make it even easier to navigate through the gaming realm with greater precision and versatility.

For high-speed connectivity, the Nitro gaming handheld supports Wi-Fi 6E and incorporates various ports for seamless device and accessory pairing including USB4 (Type-C) with fast charging, and a MicroSD card reader to expand storage capacity.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

