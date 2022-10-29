Get Your Ride On: Switch E-Scooter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a new way to move around town with Switch electric scooters.

Switch

The trendy transportation unit pack a powerful 450W motor, pneumatic 9.5-inch tires, and triple suspension. It's also decked with front and rear lights to keep you safe during night-time rides when visibility might be a challenge.

Every scooter can be connected to your smartphone via a Bluetooth Smart App, which allows you to control your scooter. The app also doubles as a dashboard to track various parameters of your scooter, like its speed on the road, distance covered, and battery level.

Source: Switch

Along with that, it comes with a one-click folding mechanism for easy stowaway. The scooter has a maximum speed of up to 30 km/h, and it allows you to travel 60 km per charge, so you can go full speed ahead with Switch.

