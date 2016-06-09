With 3500 exhibitors from 55 countries and an expected 146,000 visitors, this year's edition of GITEX Technology Week will once again feature emerging technologies from startups and companies in the Middle East region.

With 3500 exhibitors from 55 countries and an expected 146,000 visitors, this year's edition of GITEX Technology Week will once again feature emerging technologies from startups and companies in the Middle East region. The annual IT and electronics trade event will feature exhibitors and live demos of solutions in 3D printing, robotics, drones, digital marketing, IoT, drones and robotics, education, energy, travel & hospitality, finance, transport and logistics, and more. GITEX will also be bringing entrepreneurship to the forefront with its launch of the GITEX Startup Movement. The GITEX Startup Movement aims to connect delegates with key decision makers including government buyers, VCs, investors, mentors and prospective team members for your startup, and discuss the possibilities in new markets such as retail, healthcare, education, travel, finance and energy.

Supporters of GITEX Startup Movement include Saudi Telecom Company (STC), which launched its incubator and accelerator initiative InspireU in support of the tech sector, with the company co-presenting the prize for the Best Global Startup at the event. Other global supporters include Singapore-based Cross Trade agency, UAE-based Robotics in the UAE, Egypt-based Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Japan-based Jetro, Morocco-based Marco Trade Export, Iran-based Star Systems agency, and Business France. Another notable partner is the Tesla Foundation, whose focus on robotics and automation will allow entrepreneurs and startups at GITEX to consider collaborations with the Tesla STEM Farm System. GITEX Technology Week will run from 16th-20th October 2016 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.

