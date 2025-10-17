GITEX 2025: Hamad Al Marzooqi on Powering the Next Era of Digital Transformation at e& UAE At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Hamad Al Marzooqi, SVP of Presales and Business Operations at e& UAE, highlighted how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through AI, IoT, 5G, and cloud technologies. His focus on building intelligent ecosystems is empowering businesses, enabling smart cities, and connecting communities across the nation.

By Mina Vucic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the spotlight wasn't just on cutting-edge technology — it was on how innovation is transforming lives, businesses, and cities across the UAE. Hamad Al Marzooqi, Senior Vice President of Presales and Business Operations at e& UAE, shared how the telecom giant is driving the nation's digital transformation with solutions that go beyond connectivity.

From AI-driven analytics and IoT innovations to 5G networks and sovereign cloud platforms, e& is creating intelligent ecosystems that empower businesses, enable smart city initiatives, and enhance day-to-day life. For Al Marqoozi, technology is a tool for real-world impact — turning data into decisions, networks into opportunities, and digital infrastructure into a foundation for growth.

The company's vision extends across multiple sectors, from government services and retail to energy and logistics, illustrating how strategic innovation can unlock new efficiencies, scale businesses, and connect communities in meaningful ways. At GITEX 2025, e& showcased how thoughtful application of technology can turn ambitious visions into tangible results.

With leaders like Hamad Al Marzooqi at the helm, e& UAE continues to redefine what it means to be a digital-first nation, blending speed, reliability, and creativity to shape a smarter, more connected future for everyone.
Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

GITEX Spotlight: Saleem AlBlooshi on Shaping the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du, showcased how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud. His vision focuses on creating intelligent ecosystems that enhance public safety, connectivity, and efficiency—empowering communities and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in digital innovation.

By Mina Vucic
Career

This 29-Year-Old's Business Helps Young People Without Work Experience Earn Tens of Thousands and Launch Their Careers: 'You're Not Just Your Major'

Julia Haber, co-founder of Home From College, helps college students and recent graduates bring their "whole self" to the table.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

Sweet Deal: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Partners Exclusively with Careem

From October 20, 2025, Careem becomes the only destination for the original Dubai Chocolate — as two iconic homegrown brands join forces to redefine indulgence and convenience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Growth Strategies

When Stars Connect: How MyZoi Is Driving Financial Inclusion Through Human-Centered Fintech Solutions

"The real challenge is adoption—a deep mistrust of digital financial services."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff