At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the spotlight wasn't just on cutting-edge technology — it was on how innovation is transforming lives, businesses, and cities across the UAE. Hamad Al Marzooqi, Senior Vice President of Presales and Business Operations at e& UAE, shared how the telecom giant is driving the nation's digital transformation with solutions that go beyond connectivity.

From AI-driven analytics and IoT innovations to 5G networks and sovereign cloud platforms, e& is creating intelligent ecosystems that empower businesses, enable smart city initiatives, and enhance day-to-day life. For Al Marqoozi, technology is a tool for real-world impact — turning data into decisions, networks into opportunities, and digital infrastructure into a foundation for growth.

The company's vision extends across multiple sectors, from government services and retail to energy and logistics, illustrating how strategic innovation can unlock new efficiencies, scale businesses, and connect communities in meaningful ways. At GITEX 2025, e& showcased how thoughtful application of technology can turn ambitious visions into tangible results.

With leaders like Hamad Al Marzooqi at the helm, e& UAE continues to redefine what it means to be a digital-first nation, blending speed, reliability, and creativity to shape a smarter, more connected future for everyone.