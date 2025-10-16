GITEX 2025: Inside e&'s AI-Driven Future — Where Technology Meets Real Impact In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East at GITEX 2025, Amit Gupta, Head of Data and AI Practice at e& Enterprise, shared how the company is using AI to create real-world impact across industries. With a focus on responsible innovation, data security, and measurable outcomes, e& Enterprise is redefining what practical, purpose-driven AI looks like.

By Mina Vucic

Step into e&'s pavilion at GITEX 2025, and you'll see what the future of connectivity and intelligence truly looks like — not in theory, but in action. From 5.5G body-worn cameras streaming real-time rescue footage to AI-enabled surgical robots operating with millimetre precision, the showcase is a masterclass in how technology can be both practical and human-centred.

Across its sprawling pavilion, e& brings together breakthroughs in AI, cloud, 5.5G, cybersecurity, and edge computing, each one designed to serve real-world needs — whether that's firefighters in the field, doctors in operating rooms, or engineers monitoring offshore rigs from hundreds of kilometres away.

At the heart of this transformation is AI with purpose. In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East at the e& pavilion during GITEX 2025, Amit Gupta, Head of Data and AI Practice for Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe at e& Enterprise, shared how the company's approach to artificial intelligence is rooted in solving real business and societal challenges. e& Enterprise is driving forward responsible AI, data security, and impact-driven innovation, building solutions that boost efficiency while ensuring trust, transparency, and long-term value.

From sovereign AI and agentic AI for industry to advanced AI governance frameworks, e& Enterprise is leading initiatives that make artificial intelligence not only powerful, but ethical and sustainable. The company's presence at GITEX highlights this balance — where innovation meets accountability.

Supporting this ecosystem is e& Academy, the region's largest single-source provider of business and telecom training. For over 30 years, it has equipped organizations with the human capital needed to keep pace with the accelerating world of AI and digital transformation.

At GITEX 2025, e& makes one thing clear: the future of technology isn't just faster or smarter — it's purpose-driven. And through its AI, connectivity, and education initiatives, e& is ensuring that progress serves people, industries, and nations alike.
