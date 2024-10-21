The event featured the first-ever World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit and the debut of GITEX Editions, spotlighting innovation, connecting top global unicorns, and fostering dialogue on AI regulation.

This 44th edition of GITEX Global, held under the theme of "Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy", gathered 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors, alongside governments from more than 180 countries, marking the highest-ever international participation, in Dubai, along with 200,000 visitors.

The event underscored the pivotal role AI's pivotal role as a transformative tool that will continue to reshape industries and drive business and economic growth globally.

Over the five days, numerous Memorandum of Understanding agreements were announced, with these strategic deals set to accelerate the growth of the global AI market.

With the inclusion of over 40% new nations – including South Africa, Puerto Rico, Vietnam, alongside Europe's largest-ever presence – GITEX Global has paved the way to forge new cross-regional partnerships between leading and emerging tech nations that will accelerate the growth of the AI ecosystem even further.

This edition of GITEX Global also served as a strategic platform to address pressing challenges and opportunities of AI, focusing on its application across critical sectors that shape the global digital future.

Cybersecurity emerged as a key topic, emphasizing the need to secure digital infrastructure amid evolving cyber threats. Future mobility took centre stage, showcasing next-generation innovations like autonomous vehicles, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and AI advancements in the auto-tech industry.

AI's role in the development of hyperscale, modular, and edge data centers was a significant focus, reflecting the burgeoning demand for scalable solutions and the region's rise as a hub for AI-powered data infrastructure. GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 also gathered industry leaders to explore how AI is revolutionizing patient care and reshaping the future of healthcare, highlighting the technology's transformative potential in delivering improved outcomes.

Other discussions revolved around 5G and intelligent connectivity, edtech, digital cities, and energy transitions.

GITEX Global is seamlessly connecting the world's largest network of tech events. with upcoming GITEX AFRICA Morocco on April 14-16, and GITEX ASIA Singapore on April 23-25. Following these, GITEX EUROPE Berlin will take place on May 21-13, 2025, leading to the debut of GITEX NIGERIA in September 2025, all part of its expanding portfolio.

Looking ahead, GITEX Global is set to take place from October 13-17, 2025. In 2026, GITEX GLOBAL will relocate to Expo City Dubai, further expanding its reach and impact.