You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a bold new direction, GITEX GLOBAL 2026 will be hosted at Expo City Dubai under an all-new model that fuses technology with destination appeal. The decision, issued under the auspices of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and guided by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, pivots the long-running tech showcase toward a hybrid experience of business and leisure.

Set for 7–11 December 2026, the rebranded "TechCation" edition aims to amplify Dubai's role as a global innovation hub by combining conference programming, city-wide activations, cultural experiences, and lifestyle offerings. The relocation aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, under which the emirate targets placement among the world's top three city economies by 2033.

This edition marks the birth of GITEX 5.0, a transformative approach that unites GITEX GLOBAL with Expand North Star in one mega-event. The exhibition will spotlight breakthroughs across AI, quantum computing, biosciences, advanced manufacturing, and emerging future sectors. Event organizers say that moving to Dubai's Exhibition Centre within Expo City, which is undergoing a $2.7 billion expansion, ensures the scale and infrastructure needed for this evolution.

Earlier staged at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX's shift to a destination-driven format is strategic: December falls during Dubai's tourism peak, making it easier to attract international delegates seeking both business and travel opportunities. Partnerships with the Department of Economy and Tourism and other public and private entities aim to integrate tailored hospitality, wellness, and lifestyle programmes into the overall agenda.

Beyond product launches and networking, TechCation promises immersive experiences across the city, turning Dubai itself into a living stage for tech, creativity and innovation. The transformation signals a redefinition of how global tech gatherings can be structured — with destination and experience as much at the forefront as the exhibition floor.