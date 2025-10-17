At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du, showcased how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud. His vision focuses on creating intelligent ecosystems that enhance public safety, connectivity, and efficiency—empowering communities and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in digital innovation.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, offered a glimpse into the technological backbone powering the UAE's digital ambitions. Beyond the headlines of high-speed networks and award-winning connectivity, Al Blooshi is at the helm of initiatives that integrate AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud platforms to create intelligent, next-generation digital ecosystems.

Under his guidance, du is transforming the way cities, businesses, and communities interact with technology. From smart city infrastructure and predictive public safety systems to maritime connectivity and AI-ready cloud solutions, each innovation is designed to deliver real-world impact — making Dubai not just connected, but smarter and safer.

For Al Blooshi, technology isn't just about networks and devices; it's about empowering people, enhancing efficiency, and enabling opportunities. At GITEX, du's showcase demonstrated how strategic application of cutting-edge technology can support the UAE's vision for a fully digitally empowered society, reinforcing the nation's role as a global hub for innovation and connectivity.