The MoU between Tembo and AL TAIF will see the creation of feasibility studies with a goal of formalizing a partnership spanning distribution of Tembo EUV conversion kits, research, and development, training in electric mobility and high voltage, as well as local assembly operations in the UAE.

Tembo E-LV BV, a subsidiary of global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company VivoPower International PLC, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AL TAIF Technical Services, LLC, the UAE's leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for military equipment.

With its offering of electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, battery, and microgrids, as well as solar and critical power technology and services, VivoPower aims to provide customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status.

As such, its Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are the premier 100% electric solution for ruggedized and/or customized applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defense, police, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries.

Meanwhile, AL TAIF is a subsidiary of the EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, with its customers including defence and police organizations, in the UAE, MENA, and other regions.

The Tembo EUV kits transform new and second-hand utility vehicles, including the 4×4 LandCruiser and Hilux vehicles, into ruggedized EUVs for use in off-road and specialized on-road applications, including defence, mining, agriculture, construction, safari, and conservation, as well as humanitarian aid purposes.

Tembo EUV conversion kits are a key component of VivoPower's turnkey sustainable energy solutions, encompassing training and safety solutions, critical power solutions, battery storage and battery second life applications designed to help fleet-owning customers accelerate towards their net zero carbon goals as well as to achieve cost savings.

"At Tembo, we are very aware of the exacting standards required for defence industry use cases, which span not just safety, but also security and confidentiality," said Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO at VivoPower, in a statement. "As a B Corporation that has been recognized as amongst the best in the world for governance, VivoPower and its subsidiaries adopt an uncompromising approach towards security and confidentiality. We are all commided to working closely with the AL TAIF team to deliver both economic and sustainability outcomes for AL TAIF, the EDGE Group, and the UAE more broadly."

Commenting on the agreement, AL TAIF CEO Saif Al Dahbashi said, "As we align with the UAE's strategic decarbonization efforts, this partnership marks a concrete step within the defence industry to ensure a safe and secure future. By combining our respective strengths, we are confident that we will make significant strides in contributing to a more sustainable UAE, delivering unparalleled solutions that drive down costs, and address the evolving needs of our customers."