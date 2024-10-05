Get All Access for $5/mo

Go All In: Acer Aspire C27 With immersive display options, smart collaboration features, and AI-enabled software, the Acer Aspire C range appeals to everyone from students to hybrid workers.

Acer's new Aspire series of all-in-one personal computers deliver seamless artificial intelligence (AI)- powered experiences for everyday computing and entertainment.

Aspire C27 is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with built-in Intel Graphics, supporting up to 32GB dual channel DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD for impressive overall performance.

Aspire C27 features a 27-inch FHD IPS resolution display with a narrow bezel and impressive screen-to-body ratio of up to 95.7%, and it also has a 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcam and Bluetooth LE audio.

The flexible display has a tiltable screen (-5 to 25°) and swivel (up to 30° left/right) that are affixed to a height-adjustable stand that can go up to 120 mm.

Meanwhile, with Acer Bluelight Shield technology, you can lower the level of blue light on screen for more comfortable viewing.

Plus, it is bundled with the elegant Acer Elite 19 wireless keyboard and mouse set that could fit into any space or workstation, and a generous number of ports for multiple device connections and fast data transferring: four USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port, and HDMI.

