Phase one of the Dubai AI Campus cluster is a 10,000-square-foot space, and has already been completed with over 75 businesses registered.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, has inaugurated the Dubai AI Campus cluster -said to be the largest dedicated conglomeration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology companies in the MENA- at onshore financial hub Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC) Innovation Hub.

The move is set to mark phase one of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), a government initiative to accelerate the adoption of AI applications and works towards the targets of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by contributing AED100 billion annually to Dubai's economy.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that such initiatives, which includes the launch of the Dubai AI Campus, align with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global digital economy hub.

"The Dubai AI Campus at DIFC is a key step towards achieving our goals of doubling economic growth and increasing AI's contribution to Dubai and the UAE's gross domestic product (GDP)," Sheikh Hamdan said. "We are confident this campus will be a key addition to Dubai's economy by hosting hundreds of businesses and offering thousands of jobs over the next few years, further cementing Dubai's standing as a favorite destination for tech companies. We prioritize Dubai's competitiveness and leading position as a hub for the digital economy in all projects and programs we launch, in line with goals of the D33. Today we move steadily towards a new era of leadership and sustainable growth of Dubai's economy, which is based on knowledge, innovation, and future tech applications. Dubai will always remain a beacon of economic prosperity, regionally and globally, and the preferred choice of innovative minds."

Phase one of the Dubai AI Campus cluster -a part of the DIFC Innovation Hub which offers co-working spaces to tech startups- is a 10,000-square-foot space and has already been completed with over 75 businesses registered. Phase two of the campus will extend by over 100,000 square feet and is expected to bring in more than 500 companies, thereby creating an estimated 3,000+ jobs, by 2028.

The Dubai AI Campus' inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; H.E. Issa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; and Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority. "The opening of Dubai AI Campus is part of the first phase of the annual DUB.AI, acting as a key enabler that will bolster Dubai's position as a global hub accelerating the adoption of advanced technology," H.E. Kazim said. "Through Dubai and DIFC's innovative structure, startups have direct access to investors, investment funds, major corporations and traditional financial institutions. This ensures that high-potential businesses receive the necessary funding needed to achieve their goals."

On his part, DIFC Authority's Ameri added that "Dubai AI Campus helps accelerate the objectives of DIFC's 2030 Strategy, which aims to further empower our growing fintech and innovation ecosystem. The cluster will also cement DIFC's position as the largest incubator of the financial sector across the MEASA region as we look forward to collaborating with regional players to help them simplify and expand their business through AI."

The Dubai AI Campus' primary offering will include high computing capabilities, including DGX (servers and workstations designed by global AI computing giant, Nvidia) platforms and state-of-the-art business accelerator programs that advance implementation of AI applications in the private sector. One out of these will be the AI Transformation program, a sector agnostic program open to all businesses that want to develop internal AI capabilities. The campus will thus be offering a unique AI license, which will utilize DIFC's independent legal framework, to specifically meet the requirements of the next generation of AI-dependent businesses. Businesses within the cluster will also benefit from DIFC's Digital Assets Law -a first-of-its-kind globally- which will offer legal certainty to investors and users of digital assets. Additionally, businesses that want to register at the Dubai AI Campus can avail of a 90% subsidised commercial license.

The Dubai AI Campus is also set to facilitate tech partnerships with leading multinational tech companies including the likes of Amazon Web Services, HP, Microsoft, Oracle and Nvidia -who will join the cluster as key partners- thereby making it home to the first innovation lab offering AI solutions to the UAE's small business sector, in collaboration with telecommunications du.

A major upcoming event by the Dubai AI Campus, the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival, will be organized in collaboration with the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office. Set to run from September 11-12, 2024, the event is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors, more than 500 investors and 100 exhibitors.

