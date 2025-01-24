High-Speed Trains to Link Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 30 Minutes Etihad Rail announces a groundbreaking move for the UAE's transport sector.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

@DXBMediaOffice

Etihad Rail has announced plans for a high-speed passenger rail service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The high-speed trains will run at up to 350km/h on a route that will feature six stations- Reem Island, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Zayed Airport, close to Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, and Jaddaf near Dubai Creek. They are expected to carry between 400 and 600 passengers.

While tenders for contracts have been issued and network designs approved the date for the launch of services was not revealed.

The announcement at Al Faya Depot in Abu Dhabi was witnessed by H.E. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and H.E. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
