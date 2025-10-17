"Reputation in tech is built over time through consistent, credible storytelling that earns trust piece by piece."

When most people think of the tech world, they picture breakthroughs on stage or engineers deep in code.

What doesn't always come to mind is the quiet work of communication, the behind-the-scenes effort that makes big ideas understandable, launches meaningful initiatives, and helps change feel less overwhelming.

Working with one of the region's largest tech companies taught me something important: transformation isn't only about rolling out a new service or solution. It happens when people understand what that change means for them (when they can connect to it). That's when communication stops being a support function and starts shaping the direction of business.

The pace of tech is relentless. As communicators, we often write the story while it's still unfolding. Sometimes we're called in days before a campaign launches, or just as a major partnership is announced.

Everything is moving quickly. Expectations are high. In those moments, our role is to pause, zoom out, and ask: what's the bigger story here? Why does this matter, not just for the company, but for people?

I'll never forget one of the first branding campaigns I worked on when I joined. The teams were focused on visuals, social media buzz, the launch date, and the outcomes. Impressive, yes- but hard to translate for a wider audience. We stepped in and reframed the story. Instead of leading with timelines and assets, we emphasized what it meant for people and how it could be shared with media in a way that had the greatest global reach.

That simple shift helped the announcement resonate not only in headlines but in conversations far beyond the press release.

Over time, I've come to see communicators as cultural translators. We're not just simplifying jargon into headlines; we're building bridges. Sometimes that means making AI feel less intimidating, digitization less abstract, or innovation more relatable to everyday life.

The value we bring lies in turning complexity into clarity. In practice, that means shaping stories that resonate with the media, strengthen credibility, and build confidence in a company's long-term direction. It's not only about grabbing attention during a launch- it's about earning trust through consistency.

I've seen firsthand how the framing of a story can transform its impact. A new partnership might look like just another press release or cover story.

But with the right lens, it becomes something bigger — a story of progress, of purpose, of relevance. I've also noticed how leadership enjoys the process: the photoshoots, the interviews with top-tier media, the chance to step into the spotlight.

Done well, PR doesn't just build confidence in the message, it makes the process enjoyable and pushes people out of their comfort zone.

Over the years, communications have moved closer to the heart of tech. We're no longer only asked to promote what's ready; we're in the room earlier, shaping how innovation is introduced, understood, and shared. And it's not only about the big milestones.

Reputation in tech is built over time through consistent, credible storytelling that earns trust piece by piece. I've witnessed that across different verticals, and it has made me realize something: the tech industry has truly found me.

So if you ask where I see myself in the near future, my answer is simple-I'll keep pursuing my communication journey in tech, because it will keep racing ahead. With AI and emerging technologies reshaping our world, communication matters more than ever.

To sum it up, here's what I've learned: innovation without understanding is just noise. Our role is to turn that noise into a narrative that not only explains the future but makes people feel part of it.