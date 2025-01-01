Bio

Grace Eid is a seasoned communications professional with over 11 years of experience specializing in digital media, strategic storytelling, and public relations.

With extensive experience driving high-impact campaigns across government and corporate sectors, she currently serves as a Senior Account Manager at Weber Shandwick, where she is seconded to e& to lead communications strategies and media relations.​

In her current role, Eid manages integrated PR and media relations, providing strategic counsel and implementing communications plans that amplify brand visibility, strengthen reputation, and engage diverse stakeholders.​

Previously, Eid spent six transformative years at Choueiri Group, where she spearheaded innovative digital media campaigns for a wide portfolio of clients, leveraging emerging platforms to deliver measurable impact.

She then joined APCO Worldwide, a leading global communications consultancy, where she spent two years working closely with key government entities, including the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), and the Museum of the Future. Her work supported the launch and promotion of some of the UAE’s most visionary initiatives, leaving a lasting mark on the region’s media landscape.​

Eid's expertise lies in corporate communications, digital media strategy, media relations, and narrative development, with a focus on technology, innovation, and government-led transformation. She has been recognized for her ability to craft impactful storytelling that bridges global best practices with local relevance.​

Eid holds a Bachelor’s degree with a double major in Management and Marketing from the Lebanese American University (LAU). Outside of work, she is passionate about exploring cultures through travel and draws inspiration from art, technology, and innovation, fueling her creativity and perspective.