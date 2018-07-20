Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing.
Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing. Rally features Ultra-HD 4K video, modular audio components, PTZ capabilities that capture every seat in the room, and Logitech RightSense technologies that automatically frame people.
So, what makes Rally different from traditional video conferencing systems? It can be tailored to your meeting space. Rally separates the speakers from the microphones- when speakers are mounted near the display, the audio is better aligned with video, and voices of far-end participants come from the front of the room, which is what people intuitively expect. Basically, conference participants get a live listening experience.