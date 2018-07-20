Get All Access for $5/mo

Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing.

By Tamara Clarke

Logitech
Logitech Rally

Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing. Rally features Ultra-HD 4K video, modular audio components, PTZ capabilities that capture every seat in the room, and Logitech RightSense technologies that automatically frame people.

Logitech Rally. Image credit: Logitech.

So, what makes Rally different from traditional video conferencing systems? It can be tailored to your meeting space. Rally separates the speakers from the microphones- when speakers are mounted near the display, the audio is better aligned with video, and voices of far-end participants come from the front of the room, which is what people intuitively expect. Basically, conference participants get a live listening experience.

Logitech Rally. Image credit: Logitech.
Thoughtful cable management also makes setup and installation a breeze. Logitech Rally is compatible with almost any video conferencing service, such as BlueJeans, Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more.

