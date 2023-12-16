The 7.6-inch main screen brings you gaming like never before, cinematic viewing, and PC-style productivity– all on a tablet-sized device.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 offers an immersive viewing experience, and it enhances productivity twofold (pun intended) with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The device certainly lives up to its name, with it featuring a new Flex Hinge that allows you to fold the device, making its massive screen pocket-sized. The 7.6-inch main screen brings you gaming like never before, cinematic viewing, and PC-style productivity– all on a tablet-sized device.

Source: Samsung

In fact, you can keep three windows open on one screen, thereby allowing you to stream, shop, browse, and play simultaneously.

The task bar, which holds up to 12 apps at once, allows you to swap between apps easily. Its advanced camera system, featuring a 50MP wide-angle camera, allows you to shoot like a pro.

Source: Samsung

Plus, its unique form factor enables features such as FlexCam, which allows you to take photos from creative angles.

Weighing in at just 253g and 13.4mm thick, but with a massive 4400mAh dual battery system, the device remains portable. Designed with the planet in mind, Galaxy Z Fold5 is made from a wide variety of recycled material including pre-consumer recycled glass aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics.

Related: Oh Snap: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra