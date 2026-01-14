Inside Kem: The Fintech Platform Bringing Permissionless Finance to the Global South

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ryan Nebreja

Kem is working on a financial model that reflects broader shifts underway in the sector. Founded in January 2023 by three young operators who grew up between Kuwait, California, and Georgia, the platform has gone from an "impossible" idea to a notable development in the region: a permissionless finance app built for the global south, now on track to become one of the more prominent digital gold distributors in the Middle East. Backed by Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, Kem is increasingly positioned by some users as a regional financial app.

The name Kem comes from the Arabic word "كم", meaning "how much." It's a simple but powerful question—one that sits at the core of every financial interaction. Whether you're checking your balance, sending money, or buying gold, you're always asking: how much? Kem is built around that mindset—bringing clarity, transparency, and control to modern money.

What Kem delivers is designed to simplify access that has not always been widely available in the region: seamless access to the U.S. dollar, Bitcoin, tokenized gold, and a stablecoin-powered crypto debit card that allows users to spend globally. For many users across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and beyond—including Indian, Filipino, and African migrant workers—the Kem card represented their first experience with a debit card, a moment that has contributed to meaningful changes in their relationship with money.

The founders' journey started long before Kem. CEO Seth Abal, a patent-holding operator, witnessed firsthand how broken financial systems suffocated opportunity across the global south. His brother, Zane Abal, President and an early student of blockchain, understood that the future of finance couldn't be built on legacy rails. George Chichua, COO with roots in Georgia and experience in venture capital, brought the final piece—global operational rigor.

The trio's advantage wasn't luck; it was geography, grit, and ground truth. "We got on the ground—Kuwait, Riyadh, Dubai, Cairo—onboarding people one by one," the founders say. This grassroots approach, paired with consistent execution, caught the attention of Tether's investment team after a chance introduction in Tbilisi—an endorsement that would change everything.

Kem's rise mirrors a broader financial realignment. For Kem, this momentum aligns with a broader global interest in permissionless finance—money that moves without borders, banks, or bureaucratic friction. Bitcoin's strong historical performance compared with many traditional asset classes only reinforces the importance of giving emerging markets access to tools that protect wealth rather than erode it.

Despite its rapid growth, the team remembers the resistance: entrenched banking lobbies, regulatory skepticism, and constant doubt. But the product spoke louder than any pitch deck. Instant access to dollars, Bitcoin, and gold—combined with the ability to spend globally using a single card—became increasingly difficult to overlook.

Today, Kem stands not just as a fintech success story, but as a potential model for future development of open, borderless money. Its trajectory signals a new era for the global south—one where financial freedom is not a privilege, but a standard. With disciplined execution, deep regional insight, and the backing of major global players, Kem is positioning itself to influence how people earn, save, and move money across the world.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff