Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) partnered with 42 Abu Dhabi (42AD) to host the first edition of the intensive coding bootcamp, the 'Piscine,' at Khalifa Fund Al Ain Region Campus. Running between July 14 to August 7, 2025, the collaboration is part of joint efforts to empower young talents and prepare a new generation of coders and entrepreneurs.

The Piscine is an intense and immersive bootcamp designed to equip participants with foundational coding capabilities while challenging their adaptability, problem-solving abilities, and collaboration skills. This program offers a unique opportunity for individuals, regardless of their background or prior coding experience, to build in-demand digital skills through a hands-on, peer-to-peer learning model.

The bootcamp will train 100 participants with essential coding and AI skills.

Potential applicants who are interested in joining the upcoming 'Piscine' can visit 42 Abu Dhabi's official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi's pre-selection 'Game' - an online assessment that evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests. Following this, they will attend an in-person check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology. Once candidates successfully complete the Piscine, they will be eligible to join the accredited Diploma in Software Development program offered at 42 Abu Dhabi's campus in Abu Dhabi.

With the support of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, individuals from various backgrounds, including those looking to enhance their digital skills or shift into tech-focused careers, will be empowered to build new coding capabilities and actively contribute to the growing digital ecosystem. This aligns with KFED's broader vision of advancing individual skill development and catalysing innovation-led economic growth in the region.

As part of this collaboration, participants who successfully complete the Piscine will be eligible to join 42 Abu Dhabi's accredited program and obtain the Diploma in Software Development, which is delivered full-time at the campus in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs who complete the Piscine and wish to launch their ventures can benefit from KFED's support.

Her Excellency Mouza Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "This collaboration between Khalifa Fund and 42 Abu Dhabi represents a pivotal step in nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Al Ain. By combining 42 Abu Dhabi's groundbreaking approach to coding education with Khalifa Fund's comprehensive support for startups, we aim to empower individuals with the requisite skills and resources to transform ideas into impactful ventures. Together, we are fostering a thriving ecosystem where talent meets opportunity, driving sustainable growth and reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE's position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship."

Khalifa Fund and 42 Abu Dhabi will continue collaborating through a range of initiatives designed to empower talents and accelerate venture creation. This includes building a seamless talent-to-startup pipeline, offering internship and employment pathways, and co-hosting community events, networking mixers, and demo days. The partnership will also include joint mentorship and training programs, equipping coders and entrepreneurs alike with the tools to materialise their ideas past conceptualisation.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, "Our partnership with Khalifa Fund to bring the first-ever Piscine to the Al Ain Region is a powerful step toward widening access to innovative coding education and entrepreneurship skills. By hosting our Piscine at Khalifa Fund, Al Ain Campus, we look forward to equipping over 100 participants with in-demand coding skills and nurturing the entrepreneurial mindset needed to drive real impact within the local ecosystem. This initiative reflects 42 Abu Dhabi's continued commitment to empowering talent across the UAE and building a robust pipeline of innovators who will contribute to the Emirate's digital transformation."