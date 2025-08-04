The license will empower content creators, influencers, streamers, educators, and digital entrepreneurs to formally register their creator businesses under UAE jurisdiction, granting them access to the full suite of business, residency, and banking infrastructure.

Lyvely, the UAE's first social monetization platform, has partnered with RAK DAO (Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis) to officially launch the Digital Creator Trade License — the first license of its kind in the Middle East.

The license will empower content creators, influencers, streamers, educators, and digital entrepreneurs to formally register their creator businesses under UAE jurisdiction, granting them access to the full suite of business, residency, and banking infrastructure.

"This is more than just a license — it's a gateway to freedom, ownership, and legitimacy for millions of creators who have been underserved by traditional economic systems," said Farah Zafar, co-founder and CEO of Lyvely. "We are building the foundation for the future of income — one where creators are seen, supported, and empowered to thrive."

For the first time, digital creators in the UAE and globally can

Register a 100% creator-owned business within a Web3 and digital asset-native free zone,

Obtain a residency visa and access to UAE corporate banking services,

Receive regulatory clarity and long-term security for digital revenue streams,

Access tools for cross-border monetization, tokenized earnings, and scalable brand building.

The partnership between Lyvely and RAK DAO enables creators to move from "platform-dependent hustlers" to legally recognized entrepreneurs in control of their income, identity, and intellectual property.

"RAK DAO is not just enabling the future of technology, innovation, and Web3 — we are accelerating it," said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of RAK DAO. "This initiative with Lyvely is a clear example of our commitment to building creator-first, founder first, regulation-forward ecosystems that support innovation without borders and fuel the start up ecosystem which puts RAK firmly on the map."

This license is more than a regional first—it is a strategic signal. As global creators face increasing de-platforming risks, algorithmic control, and lack of ownership, the UAE is positioning itself as a safe haven for sovereign creators, offering infrastructure, capital access, and business support within a forward-thinking regulatory framework.

Lyvely, backed by Phoenix Group, is at the forefront of this shift. With its hybrid monetization stack—including memberships, gated content, affiliate commerce, live gigs, tipping, and token-based rewards—Lyvely is shaping the infrastructure for the next generation of digital work.

"We envision a world where creators across the world can monetise their passion and now with RAK DAO they can fully legitimize their business through this creator liecnse in under 10 minutes said Dave Catudal, co-founder of Lyvely. "This partnership makes that vision real."