Mastercard has once again collaborated with foodpanda, a Delivery Hero-owned online food and grocery delivery platform, to boost digital payment in Pakistan and support the nation's transition toward a cashless economy.



The partnership introduces initiatives designed to encourage the use of digital payment methods over cash on delivery (COD). By leveraging foodpanda's extensive network, Mastercard will drive awareness and usage of secure, rewarding payment options for millions of consumers across the country.



"By combining our global expertise in seamless and secure payment technologies with foodpanda's vast reach, we are making digital payments more accessible and convenient for consumers across the country. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our efforts to drive the shift to digital payments in Pakistan and fuel the growth of the country's digital economy," said Muhammad Nana, senior vice president, Digital Partnerships, EEMEA, Mastercard.



Consumers can benefit from 20% off on Mastercard Gold and Titanium cards with discount code MC20 and 30% off on Mastercard Platinum, World and World Elite Cards with discount code MC30. These benefits are available every day across all foodpanda verticals, such as food delivery, shopping, grocery, and courier service, encouraging greater adoption of digital payments.



"With high smartphone penetration and robust digital infrastructure, Pakistan is primed for rapid adoption of cashless solutions. Our partnership with Mastercard enables us to accelerate this transformation, turning COD users into active digital consumers. As we serve a significant percentage of the population, this initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and financial inclusion in untapped markets," said Muntaqa Peracha, CEO, foodpanda Pakistan.



Additionally, Mastercard and foodpanda launched the Payment Switch initiative, which aims to convert COD users to online payments, boost Mastercard's reputation as the preferred payment method and drive customer trials through exclusive vouchers. This feature enhances conversion rates at the critical decision point of placing orders thereby triggering a switch to online payments from COD via Mastercard.