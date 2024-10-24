Mastercard Gateway is a single touchpoint that powers payment and digital acceptance solutions across new and existing markets and channels, locally and globally.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mastercard has announced the local establishment of Mastercard Gateway in Saudi Arabia. The technology infrastructure that will enable the processing of e-commerce transactions locally was launched under the patronage of The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Mastercard Gateway is a single touchpoint that powers payment and digital acceptance solutions across new and existing markets and channels, locally and globally.

Merchants benefit from support for more than 30 different payment methods and risk management solutions, such as fraud detection and prevention, while customers enjoy advanced, secure protection from cybercrime.

This innovative infrastructure asset bundled with tailor-made applications and services will enable the processing of local e-commerce transactions efficiently and securely.

"As a company that is powering economies and empowering people, we understand the importance of a world-class payment infrastructure," said said Adam Jones, Division President, West Arabia at Mastercard. "We are proud of our long legacy in the Kingdom and the unveiling of our secure technology infrastructure in the Kingdom is a landmark moment that reinforces our commitment to digitization and diversification. We will continue to work closely with local leadership to collaboratively fuel the payments ecosystem in Saudi Arabia as we empower its people and businesses."

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the project has been launched to build stronger payment platforms and ecosystem, drive digital transformation, and strengthen the national economy through locally relevant technology.

Mastercard Gateway technology paired with the global network of more than 200 acquirers give over 500 thousand merchants access to ongoing innovation, and more than 110 million acceptance locations. In 2023, Mastercard Gateway processed more than 950 million payments in Saudi Arabia, across all payment methods, supporting the growth of digital commerce in the market.