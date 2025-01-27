Meta to Invest USD$65 billion to Expand its AI infrastructure "This will be a defining year for AI," Mack Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, said in a Facebook post. "This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business."

Meta plans to spend USD$65 billion on AI technology in order to bolster its position against rivals OpenAI and Google in the race to dominate AI technology.

"This will be a defining year for AI," Mack Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, said in a Facebook post. "This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business."

The company is deploying one gigawatt of computing power online and building a $10 billion, four million-square-foot data center in Louisiana, the latest of its 27 data centers worldwide. It is also hiring for a number of artificial intelligence roles.

It aims to end the year with over 1.3 million graphics processors and plans to bring about 1 GW of computing power online in 2025.

The company also plans to build an AI engineer that will start writing its code.

Big technology firms have been making huge investments into the development of AI infrastructure after the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Facebook (now known as Meta) previously created an AI program called "Galactica" whose goal was to use machine learning to understand and organize science for its users. The company attempted to make this possible by feeding it 48 million science papers. The project was shut down after two days.

Researchers in Facebook's AI Research Lab or FAIR (later renamed Meta AI) also attempted to create unique chatbots, called "Dialogue Agents", that would be able to recognize intricate human speech. The bots adopted a form of English that was not understandable to the project's researchers and programmers, and even started understanding one another. The project was shut down.
