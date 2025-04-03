Mintlayer Gains US$50 Million Support Following Delivery of Key Roadmap Goals This strategic fund unlocks direct capital support for projects building on Mintlayer, accelerating innovation and growth within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Mintlayer's CEO and Founder Enrico Rubboli.

Mintlayer has closed a US$50 million ecosystem fund round led by Rollman Management Digital. Through Mintlayer CEO and Founder Enrico Rubboli, this strategic fund unlocks direct capital support for projects building on Mintlayer, accelerating innovation and growth within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Rollman Management Digital, known for backing prominent Bitcoin infrastructure projects like Elastos, now brings its support to Mintlayer.

The fund offers selected ventures tailored technical support, legal onboarding, market entry guidance, and structured launch assistance. Complementing this, Mintlayer's Incubator will provide hands-on expertise in product design, branding strategy, and user experience—ensuring high-quality execution from early-stage development to full deployment.

This investment follows Mintlayer's significant delivery on key roadmap milestones, with over 90% of pipeline deliverables completed—including consensus mechanisms, infrastructure for cross-chain swaps, scaling layers, and desktop/mobile wallet launches—all transparently tracked through open-source platforms. Rollman's involvement underscores institutional confidence in Mintlayer's consistent track record and clear dedication to measurable results.

From initial tests to live production, Mintlayer's CEO and Founder Enrico Rubboli, has established a development sequence based on accountability. All releases are verifiable, reinforcing its strong commitment to on-time delivery. It is a structure recognized by investors who value progress tied to tangible outcomes. Ultimately, Rollman Management Digital's funding is another strong validation. Now formalized, it strengthens Mintlayer's operational platform and affirms its long-term continuity.

Thanks to the leadership of Enrico Rubboli, Mintlayer is now actively seeking innovative developers and visionary startups to apply for.
