New AI Platform Ilna AI Sets Out to Streamline Customer Service for Small Businesses Across the UAE and Beyond

Ilna AI, a new AI platform preparing to enter the UAE market, gears up for its launch to empower small businesses with seamless customer service and administrative solutions that are prevalent in large enterprises. Set to launch in early 2026, the platform introduces an "AI employee" designed to answer calls, respond to messages, schedule appointments, send payment links, and manage follow-ups, all with human-like naturalness that mirrors real conversation.

Founded by Ali Mroueh, Ilna AI was shaped by a challenge he had often encountered. "All of us, all across the world, have faced poor customer service experiences," he shares. "I believed I could do something to change that." Ali believes that many small businesses may lack sufficient staff to quickly respond to messages or maintain consistent follow-through, which can cascade into missed calls, overlooked messages, delayed replies, and forgotten reminders. "These aren't signs of carelessness; they're a sign of limited manpower," he adds.

Ali emphasizes that Ilna AI steps in as a fully capable digital extension of the team, designed to answer instantly, accurately, and around the clock. "We're aiming to do everything that a human would do. The idea is that when someone calls, they may not even know they're talking to an AI. The tone will mimic how a real person would communicate," he states. This will be executed through voice messages as well as natural voice calls, with an aim to provide an experience rooted in familiarity.

Ali notes that this integration is driven by a mission of replicating human ability and outperforming it. "The goal is to make it perform better than a person would," he says.

The platform has been engineered for small business owners who may not have time for complicated onboarding processes. Ali highlights that once a business enters its website URL, within seconds, Ilna's first AI version would be ready, using information scraped directly from the site to form the AI's initial knowledge base. "We've built it in a way where you can launch in minutes," Ali says. From there, owners can upload additional documents, add FAQs, refine responses, and start testing the assistant immediately, all without technical training or coding.

Having worked in software for over a decade, Ali describes how even he sometimes finds it hard to understand what certain platforms actually do. It became a guiding principle for Ilna AI's interface: nothing confusing, nothing hidden behind jargon. According to Ali, owners should know exactly what they're getting and see it working before committing. That's why the platform allows businesses to interact with their AI employees before signing up. "We don't want them to sign up until they've tested it," he says.

The subscription model offers three tiers that mirror real business needs. A messaging-only plan is available for owners who rely heavily on instant messaging apps. A mid-tier adds voice capabilities with a set number of call minutes each month. The pro tier extends those minutes for businesses with higher call volumes. Each tier is designed to be cost-efficient, predictable, and easy to scale.

Central to Ilna AI's identity is its name. "In Arabic, at least in one dialect, 'ilna' means ours," Ali says. "So Ilna AI is 'AI is ours.'" The phrasing captures the platform's purpose of democratizing access to tools for small businesses, who may have long been operating without it due to high costs. "Ilna AI is a way to give small businesses the ability to implement world-class customer experience at a fraction of the cost," he explains.

The platform's multilingual approach supports that ambition. At launch, Ilna AI will operate in English and Arabic, with auto-detection that responds in the language customers use. Additional languages will follow as the company expands into new markets. Although the brand is debuting in the UAE, Ali emphasizes that it's built for global scalability. The system can support phone numbers worldwide, and international sign-ups will be enabled from the start.

Additionally, Ilna AI integrates with major calendars to schedule appointments directly, sends payment links through the business's own payment processing accounts, and manages reminders and post-appointment follow-ups. Ali emphasizes that every step is automated, with an aim to reduce friction for both the business and its customers. "Since everything is designed to be centralized in a single portal, owners can fine-tune their AI employee at any time," he says.

As the UAE increasingly embraces AI adoption, Ilna AI enters at a moment when small businesses may be looking for streamlined ways to keep pace without adding costs. For Ali, the mission lies in the promise of no missed calls, no unanswered messages, and no lost opportunities, just a seamless, immediate line of communication that makes every business, no matter how small, feel ready for a new standard of accessibility and operational ease.