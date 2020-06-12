You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

New Childhood Development And Cognitive Skills App, Maharat, Launched By Alwaleed Philanthropies and Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology The Maharat app has been designed to detect early-childhood needs and problems of more than 10 million children across the Arab world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Maharat

Maharat app, which is currently in its first phase, provides professional services of early detection and intervention of development-related problems for more than 10 million children across the Arab region.

The new app has been developed by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Alwaleed Philanthropies. Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has invested more than US$4 billion in social welfare and other projects in nearly 200 countries around the world, reaching more than one billion beneficiaries irrespective of gender, race, or religion.

Related: KSA Business Magnate HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Pledges Wealth to Charity

The Maharat app is designed to engage teachers and parents in the assessment process which is expected to contribute to providing accurate professional diagnoses of cases that need early intervention. Particularly, it is aimed at helping children with motor and cognitive developmental delay, hyperactivity, impulsivity, poor communication and motivation for language learning, concentration problems, inattention and working memory deficit.

Source: Alwaleed Philanthropies

It will serve as a basis for tailored programs that will include scientific and practical methods to address early-childhood needs and potential problems.

The virtual launch was attended by HE Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies, along with HE Dr. Munir Al-Desouki, Assistant Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and officials of the ministry and employees from Alwaleed Philanthropies.

Related: Three Takeaways On Venture Capital From HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed At Bloomberg's Venture Forward
