As a celebration of the MENA region's tech and innovation ecosystem, the 2025 Tech Innovation Awards will be staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on September 25, 2025, with the event highlighting the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.
The deadline for nominations is September 18, 2025, and they can be submitted on the Tech Innovation Awards website in the following categories:
Best Digital Transformation
Logistics Company of the Year
Best Fintech Innovation
Healthtech Company of the Year
Construction Innovation
Entertainment Platform of the Year
Best Tech Solution Provider
HR Software of the Year
Digital Bank of the Year
Proptech Solution of the Year
Foodtech Company of the Year
Blockchain Innovation of the Year
Ecosystem Enabler of the Year
Best Agritech Innovation
Best Use of Generative AI
AI Innovation of the Year
Best Cybersecurity Solution
Best Data Analytics Solution
AR/VR Breakthrough
Best E-Commerce Innovation
Best Edtech Solution
Cleantech Solution of the Year
Smartcity Solution of the Year
Best Innovation in Gaming
Biotech Pioneer of the Year
Legal Tech Company of the Year
Best Legal Advisory Firm
Fastest Growth
Investor of the Year
Disruptor of the Year
Most Innovative Tech Solution
SME Tech Company of the Year
Entrepreneur of the Year
Best E-Government Solution
Best Payment Solution
Best Innovation in Sports
Best Ride Hailing Platform
Best Digital Transformation in Hospitality
Hospitality App of the Year
Startup fo the Year
Smart Home Solution of the Year
Mobile App of the Year
Smart Mobility Solution of the Year
Tech Leader of the Year
A panel of judges will carefully assess each nomination, considering its impact, innovation, and significance. Shortlisted candidates will be announced.
The winners will be announced at the prestigious 2025 Tech Innovation Awards gala dinner at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai on September 25, 2025.