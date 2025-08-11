You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a celebration of the MENA region's tech and innovation ecosystem, the 2025 Tech Innovation Awards will be staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on September 25, 2025, with the event highlighting the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

The deadline for nominations is September 18, 2025, and they can be submitted on the Tech Innovation Awards website in the following categories:



Best Digital Transformation

Logistics Company of the Year

Best Fintech Innovation

Healthtech Company of the Year

Construction Innovation

Entertainment Platform of the Year

Best Tech Solution Provider

HR Software of the Year

Digital Bank of the Year

Proptech Solution of the Year

Foodtech Company of the Year

Blockchain Innovation of the Year

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year

Best Agritech Innovation

Best Use of Generative AI

AI Innovation of the Year

Best Cybersecurity Solution

Best Data Analytics Solution

AR/VR Breakthrough

Best E-Commerce Innovation

Best Edtech Solution

Cleantech Solution of the Year

Smartcity Solution of the Year

Best Innovation in Gaming

Biotech Pioneer of the Year

Legal Tech Company of the Year

Best Legal Advisory Firm

Fastest Growth

Investor of the Year

Disruptor of the Year

Most Innovative Tech Solution

SME Tech Company of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Best E-Government Solution

Best Payment Solution

Best Innovation in Sports

Best Ride Hailing Platform

Best Digital Transformation in Hospitality

Hospitality App of the Year

Startup fo the Year

Smart Home Solution of the Year

Mobile App of the Year

Smart Mobility Solution of the Year

Tech Leader of the Year

A panel of judges will carefully assess each nomination, considering its impact, innovation, and significance. Shortlisted candidates will be announced.



The winners will be announced at the prestigious 2025 Tech Innovation Awards gala dinner at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai on September 25, 2025.