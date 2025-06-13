ONE Development and Amr Diab Unveil DO Hotels Residences Dubai on Dubai Islands

The launch unveiled the region's first AI-powered, music-themed boutique hotel under the ONE/AD brand, marking a flagship destination for this innovative hospitality concept.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ONE Development, a UAE-based AI-driven lifestyle developer, together with Egyptian singer Amr Diab, have officially launched DO Hotels & Residences Dubai at a grand ceremony hosted at the Conrad Grand Ballroom on Dubai Islands.

The launch unveiled the region's first AI-powered, music-themed boutique hotel under the ONE/AD brand, marking a flagship destination for this innovative hospitality concept.

Integrating bold design, immersive soundscapes, and cutting-edge technology, DO Hotels & Residences introduces a uniquely transformative approach to hospitality, one that harmonizes with the rhythm of life.

Ali Al Gebely, founder and Chairman of ONE Development and Vice Chairman of ONE/AD, commented, "This launch marks a defining moment for us at ONE Development. DO Hotels & Residences Dubai is more than a hospitality project it's a symbol of what the future holds when innovation, art and technology come together. Partnering with Amr Diab to create an experience where guests can truly 'Live the Beat' reflects our commitment to shaping the next generation of lifestyle destinations, right here in the UAE. Every element of Do Hotels & Residences - Dubai Islands is thoughtfully crafted to appeal to adventurous travelers, connoisseurs of a soulful ambiance and those seeking a more permanent, immersive living experience, while enjoying the expansive panoramic sea, city and marina views.

"From elegant hotel rooms to spacious, beautifully-designed residences, and with a host of world-class amenities and services on site, every space is designed to be an extension of our guests' aspirations: a place where music is not just heard, it permeates the very fabric of your life, and where our own two fully equipped recording studios keep you in tune with your inner rhythms."

Rooted in Amr Diab's creative vision and ethos of "Live the Beat," DO Hotels & Residences delivers a guest experience that merges AI-powered personalization with luxury hospitality, music, wellness and contemporary design. It redefines how people live, stay, and connect, offering a new standard in lifestyle-enhancing travel.

Aligned with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, the project contributes to national tourism goals by attracting international investment, supporting regional economic growth, and redefining luxury hospitality through the integration of technology and the arts.