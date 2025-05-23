OnePane Empowers Enterprises to Build Cloud and Business Resilience With 83% of CIOs reporting cloud overspend, OnePane offers Middle East businesses a clearer path to sustainable transformation

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Arun Mohan, a seed investor in OnePane.ai

Onepane.ai, a US-based SaaS enterprise helping enterprises across the UAE, Middle East and APAC build scalable, resilient, and cost-conscious cloud environments, has released a new suite of service packages to enable organizations to take a more structured, transparent approach to cloud operations.

The new offering includes Cloud Pulse, a quick diagnostic to identify inefficiencies, Resilience Ready, a customized roadmap to strengthen cloud operations, and Cloud Tower, a comprehensive transformation framework designed to create long-term operational resilience and cloud maturity.

"Cloud spend doesn't need to be a black hole," said Arun Mohan, a seed investor in OnePane.ai. "Our goal is to give enterprises clarity and confidence—whether that means reducing waste, improving continuity, or simply making smarter decisions with their infrastructure."

In recent years, OnePane has helped enterprises build resilient, cost-efficient cloud foundations.

By combining cloud governance, operational visibility, and actionable intelligence, it empowers organizations to reduce risk, control spend, and systemize knowledge—enabling scalable, sustainable digital resilience.

With its latest service packages, OnePane takes this mission further, helping businesses not just adopt the cloud, but secure and scale confidently within it.
