You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT-5, its most advanced artificial intelligence chatbot to date, which CEO Sam Altman describes as "a PhD-level expert in your pocket."



Available immediately to all ChatGPT users—including those on the free tier—ChatGPT-5 delivers significant improvements in writing, coding, health advice, and reasoning, while sharply reducing factual errors, hallucinations, and excessive flattery. The upgrade reflects OpenAI's push to make advanced AI tools accessible to a broader audience without sacrificing capability.



The new release consolidates OpenAI's model lineup into a unified GPT-5 system that automatically selects the right engine based on the complexity of a user's request. Free users now have access to the standard GPT-5 and the faster, lighter GPT-5-Mini. Pro subscribers gain access to advanced models such as GPT-5-Pro and GPT-5-Thinking, designed for long-form, multi-step reasoning.



For lighter workloads, OpenAI has introduced Mini and Nano versions, optimized for speed and cost efficiency while maintaining quality performance.



Coding and Design

GPT-5 demonstrates a new level of sophistication in generating and debugging complex front-end code, as well as in understanding design aesthetics such as spacing, balance, and visual appeal. It can create full websites, apps, and games from minimal prompts.



Reasoning and Accuracy

Structured reasoning has been strengthened, enabling the model to work through problems with higher precision. Internal testing shows factual error rates reduced by roughly 45% compared with GPT-4o, and by up to 80% compared with earlier reasoning-focused models.



Context and Multimodality

The model now supports context windows of up to 256,000 tokens, allowing it to process and reference massive documents. Multimodal capabilities have also expanded, enabling seamless interaction across text, image, and audio, with video support hinted for the future.



Personalization and Integration

Users can now set custom personalities and interface color themes. ChatGPT-5 also integrates with services such as Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts, allowing for proactive, context-aware assistance.



Safety and Emotional Intelligence

New safety features aim to ensure "helpful completion" over outright refusal, producing responses that remain useful while respecting ethical guidelines. Emotional nuance has been improved, reducing robotic tone and making conversations more natural.



Positioning and Impact

With over 700 million weekly active users, ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI assistant. OpenAI positions GPT-5 as a step toward "Artificial General Assistance," though Altman acknowledges it is not yet true AGI. Even so, the launch marks a milestone: a single system capable of advanced reasoning, creation, personalization, and safe interaction—available to anyone, free or paid.