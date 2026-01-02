Play On: Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores and up to 5.8GHz Max Turbo Frequency, the Helios Neo 16 AI delivers exceptional performance for gaming, multitasking, and heavy creative workloads.

Acer's latest AI-accelerated gaming laptop, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, unleashes the future of portable gaming.

Powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores and up to 5.8GHz Max Turbo Frequency, the Helios Neo 16 AI delivers exceptional performance for gaming, multitasking, and heavy creative workloads. It combines advanced hardware with AI capabilities to deliver desktop-class performance anywhere. Its 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures vivid visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay.

Built for sustained performance, the laptop integrates 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, liquid metal thermal compound, and vector heat pipes to keep temperatures in check during intensive sessions. Designed for the AI era, the Helios Neo 16 AI can run hundreds of AI applications locally, from Stable Diffusion to creative suite tools, offering faster compute times and smarter workflows. Features like Copilot in Windows 11, Acer PurifiedView, and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 add even more intelligent capabilities for productivity and communication.
