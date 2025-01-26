With up to 36 months of battery life, the keyboard offers uninterrupted productivity and reliability.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Pop Icon Combo, an innovative, eye-catching new keyboard and mouse pairing designed to help you boost productivity.

The combo's contoured, low-profile keyboard offers responsive, hushed, and instantly familiar typing.

The devices' fresh colors, transparent finishing, and sleek silhouette make it a perfect fit for personalizing your workspace, whether at home or in the office.

Equipped with four customizable life-hack Action Keys, accessible through the free Logi Options+ app, the keyboard lets you save time and work smarter.

With a single key press, switch seamlessly from "work mode" to "break mode," open your favorite social media, music, or video apps, or launch AI tools like Logi AI Prompt Builder.

In addition, widely-used shortcuts like mute, emoji menu, and screenshot can be easily personalized to suit your workflow needs.

Pop Icon Combo is compatible with multiple operating systems and devices, allowing you to type across up to three different computers, phones, or tablets with the press of a button.

With up to 36 months of battery life, the keyboard offers uninterrupted productivity and reliability.

The Pop Icon Combo pairs Pop Icon Keys with Pop Mouse, which features a SmartWheel for precise navigation and Silent Touch Technology that removes 90% of click noise.

A perfect companion to the keyboard, Pop Mouse features two Action Buttons customizable through the Logi Options+ app to effortlessly toggle between work and leisure modes.

With a battery that lasts up to 24 months and the ability to connect and switch between up to three devices, work for longer with this modern, compact, and contoured mouse.

Related: Let It Flow: Logitech Signature Slim K950