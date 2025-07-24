Proptech Startup Deed Launches Digital Portal for Investing in Dubai's Residential Market

Real estate has long been a cornerstone of wealth-building, especially in a prime and surging market such as Dubai, but for many it has felt out of reach.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deed, a DIFC-licensed and DFSA-regulated platform, has launched a digital real estate investment platform to allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to invest in income-generating residential properties in Dubai by purchasing fractional shares starting from just AED500.

Bashar Khdair, co-founder and CEO, Deed, said, "Real estate shouldn't be reserved for the few. At Deed, we've made it simple for anyone to start owning real property in Dubai, from anywhere in the world. Whether you're looking to grow your income or build long-term wealth, we've built a platform that brings the opportunity to your fingertips, fully digital, fully transparent, and fully regulated."

Source: Deed

Deed combines smart technology, professional property management, and robust financial regulation to offer a truly accessible alternative allowing anyone to invest in one of the world's most appealing and continuously thriving markets.