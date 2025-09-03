You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is now in a race to design faster, greener, and more efficient computing infrastructure, which has reached a pivotal moment in the UAE. QuantLase Research and Development Centre (QRDC) recently announced the successful design and validation of the region's first industrial-grade photonic AI chip, which has now entered fabrication in Europe. This breakthrough represents a strategic move toward photonic intelligence processing, where the light, rather than electricity, drives computation. Under the distinctive leadership of Dr. Pramod Kumar, QuantLase Lab has been shaping the future of AI hardware with both technological sophistication and strategic foresight.



QuantLase Lab



Speaking on why photonic intelligence matters, Dr. Pramod Kumar explains that conventional electronic processors, from CPUs to GPUs, face mounting challenges today. Heat generation, power consumption and the physical limits of transistor scaling constrain their ability to keep pace with rapidly growing AI workloads. He explains that photonic intelligence, using light to process data, offers a compelling alternative. Unlike electrons, photons can travel faster, in parallel and with less energy loss. Hence, QuantLase's chip focuses on matrix multiplication, the mathematical backbone of deep learning models. By executing these operations optically through Mach-Zehnder Interferometers (MZIs), the chip has the potential to enhance efficiency. For countries like the UAE, where energy sustainability is a strategic priority, the alignment between photonic efficiency and national policy goals makes this development especially significant.



What has helped QuantLase Lab's achievement stand apart is not just research novelty but also execution at scale. As per its recently released white paper, the chip has cleared all commercial-grade design checks, including foundry-level validations. Dr. Salman Abdullah, Ph.D., is driving an industry-grounded design, validated to global manufacturing standards, cleared for export compliance, and already in fabrication, while at the laboratory level Mr. Deepanshu Baisoya is advancing the Photonic Intelligence Processing Unit (PIPU) hardware design, optimized for real-life data training and inference. This means it is not confined to laboratory experiments but is locked into an industrial pipeline with a clear delivery schedule as follows:

Fabrication in Europe beginning late 2025.

Delivery of first units by January 2026.

Testing and characterization through March 2026.

Packaging into modules by May 2026.

He points out that the chip is remarkably compact, just 5mm by 10mm. It is built on a silicon photonics platform compatible with existing CMOS manufacturing. This compatibility ensures scalability and paves the way for integration into broader AI ecosystems. Instead of building fabrication facilities from scratch, QuantLase has adopted a fabless model, which is similar to global leaders like Apple and NVIDIA. The whole architecture and intellectual property remain designed and controlled in the UAE, while fabrication and packaging are outsourced to European foundries.



This approach suggests that for emerging tech nations, sovereignty may not lie in owning fabs, but in shaping the architecture, compliance pathways, and execution strategy. With the right structures in place, such models have the potential to streamline timelines and signal the maturity of an initiative.

QuantLase Lab



At the centre of this achievement is Dr. Pramod Kumar, famously known as the Quantum Seeker, whose leadership has consistently emphasized innovation with reliability. His guidance thus far has helped QRDC focus on building not just a chip, but a roadmap for photonic intelligence processing infrastructure, a platform extending into reconfigurable AI modules, high-bandwidth materials like indium phosphide (InP) and future-ready architectures for dynamic workloads.

The current chip uses thermo-optic tuning, which poses a challenge. It is slower than electro-optic alternatives, limiting immediate applications to inference tasks rather than real-time adaptability. Scaling the design for mass production and integration into large AI systems will also require further ecosystem partnerships. However, these limitations are a part of a natural progression. The modular design means scalability is built into the architecture, while future upgrades could lead to faster and more dynamic AI workloads. The launch of the UAE's first photonic AI chip is a tech milestone and a strategic statement.



QuantLase Lab's recent achievement under Dr. Pramod Kumar's guidance shows that the future of computing will be measured in vision and reliability.