Redefining Real Estate Decisions With AI, Trust, and Community: The Story of BT-AI: Broker Terminal

BT-AI: Broker Terminal is on a mission to change the way real estate works by putting people and principles first.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BT-AI: Broker Terminal was co-founded by industry leaders Ahmad Sadiq, Nadeem Tariq, Wasim Tariq, and Naeem Tariq — united by the belief that unity, not competition, drives growth in real estate.

Tariq's vision went beyond simply digitizing real estate deals—he set out to build a system where trust, ethics, and responsibility form the foundation.

There are many digital platforms in real estate, but BT: Broker Terminal stands apart for its unique approach and mission to support the community. It empowers brokers with the tools and resources they need to excel and build credibility, all while fostering global connections among brokers, investors, and developers. At its core, BT: Broker Terminal is redefining the industry by setting a new benchmark for ethics and accountability in real estate.

Ahmad Sadiq said, "For us, BT-AI isn't just about systems or processes; it's about people. Relationships have always been important in real estate, and our motto, 'unity is growth'', shows that. By combining innovation with integrity, we are building an ecosystem where every broker, investor, and developer grows together — not in isolation."

Founder Nadeem Tariq added, "What started as a small WhatsApp group is today a movement in real estate. We want to empower professionals to operate with credibility, accountability, and transparency. That's how we ensure the industry continues to grow in the right direction."

BT-AI gives power to all parts of the market - buyers get clear information about prices, handover, and appreciation, while sellers find serious buyers faster and get accurate appraisals. Similarly, investors find special deals and places where businesses are growing, while developers make project deliveries and strategies better. In line with this, BT-AI makes sure that the whole ecosystem works by combining AI with a human-first approach.

Tariq explains that what started as a small Whatsapp group during the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into one of Dubai's most promising real estate platforms, bringing together brokers, investors, and developers in a space of trust and new ideas.

BT-AI has become more than just a platform- it is a vision for the future of real estate that comes from the community. It is building the groundwork for a more open and connected real estate market in Dubai and beyond by combining trust with simplicity and innovation with collaboration.