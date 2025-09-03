You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Remitex Technologies Ltd, a regtech venture under the umbrella of consulting company AJMS Group, has been honored with the prestigious Dubai AI Seal.

The recognition is a significant mark of business excellence, quality, and trust within the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai AI Seal is an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, awarded to organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, robust governance, and a strong commitment to the nation's economic and quality standards. For Remitex, being honored to receive the Tier-E classification of this award validates its position as a leader in providing innovative, AI-powered compliance and operational solutions that are critical for the modern financial sector. It highlights the company's alignment with the UAE's vision for a secure and technologically advanced economy.

The company's success and innovative trajectory are a direct result of the strategic direction established by its leadership. Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, founder and Executive Chairman of Remitex Technologies Ltd, commented on the achievement, "Receiving the Dubai AI Seal is a profound honor that validates our core vision: to build globally relevant RegTech solutions from the heart of the UAE," said Dr. Jajoo. "This award demonstrates the high standards we set for ourselves and the industry. It underscores our deep commitment to advancing innovation and excellence, and I am incredibly proud of the Remitex team for their dedication in turning this vision into an award-winning reality.

Under the leadership of CEO P. Satish Menon, the Remitex team has been instrumental in shaping the next chapter of financial technology. The company's solutions empower financial institutions to combat financial crime more effectively, streamline complex regulatory reporting, and implement smarter, data-driven risk management frameworks. This award follows previous accolades, including being named Startup of the Month by the DIFC Innovation Hub, further cementing its reputation as an industry trailblazer.

P. Satish Menon, CEO of Remitex, added, "This recognition belongs to our entire team. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to our clients are the pillars of our success. The Dubai AI Seal is not just an award; it is a promise to our partners and clients that we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and integrity."