Saim AI Launches New Platform to Assist Business Owners in Navigating the Middle East Market

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saim AI, a next-generation artificial intelligence-powered business platform, currently backed by the former CEO of Zain, Minister Nabeel Bin Salama, has announced the launch of its advanced AI chatbot designed to help global business owners navigate the Middle East market. The large language model (LLM) aims to empower organizations to make informed decisions and manage daily operations by offering tailored insights and cutting-edge automation technologies.

As the Middle East continues to emerge as a global business hub, more companies are being drawn to the region. However, many investors lack the necessary guidance and are unsure where to begin. Saim AI addresses these challenges through its AI-powered chatbot assistant.

"Large corporations entering the Middle East often have direct access to government bodies and influential networks. However, small and medium-sized businesses typically lack the same resources or understanding of the regional market. Our platform is designed to bridge that gap and empower them with the same level of intelligence," says Abdullah Al Watban, founder of Saim AI.

Unlike traditional chatbots, whose use cases are mostly limited to FAQs, guided flows, and predictable interactions, Saim AI's platform aims to assist businesses in various areas, from building marketing strategies to execution, and from generating engaging content to team collaboration. Since the platform supports both Arabic and English, it is accessible to a wide range of users across the region.

"Most prominent AI tools in the market are developed in Western nations and trained on Western contexts. Using them to research or analyze the Middle East market may not always yield relevant results. Our AI platform, however, is built and trained specifically for the Middle East. That's what makes us unique," says Al Watban.

The AI chat assistant enables business owners to make calculated moves with greater confidence through its real-time data analysis and market intelligence. In addition to providing tailored insights based on the specific needs of each client, users can also rely on the platform to summarize professional documents, generate automated reports, and extract valuable insights from complex data.

Through its advanced web search capabilities, the platform executes competitive and trend analysis. The integrated project management system allows real-time file sharing with role-based access, while an in-built chat system helps ensure seamless collaboration among team members.

The platform is also designed to complete comprehensive business plans, including preparing executive summaries, SWOT analyses, marketing strategies, and financial projections. The risk assessment feature helps companies prepare for possible market challenges. Moreover, businesses can easily generate infographics, charts, presentations, and marketing materials directly from the platform.

The affordable pricing model of the Saim AI allows users to explore its features for free, offering numerous AI operations per month, three business plans, and basic customer support. For extended use, subscription plans provide full access to all features, along with customization options to suit specific business requirements.

Beyond commercial success, Saim AI aims to position itself at the forefront of AI transformation in the Middle East region. The company is currently focused on expanding its user base and plans to integrate users' social media into the platform.