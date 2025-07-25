Saudi Arabia Unveils AI Readiness Index to Drive Government Tech Transformation The AI Readiness Index is designed to measure readiness and support the development of innovative, data-driven solutions across key sectors in Saudi Arabia.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Shutterstock

The National Artificial Intelligence Index, inaugurated by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, is designed to assess the maturity of AI implementation across government entities.

It is designed to measure readiness and support the development of innovative, data-driven solutions across key sectors in Saudi Arabia.

The initiative supports broader government targets, including ranking among the top 15 countries globally in AI, top 10 in the Open Data Index, and top 20 in data and AI-related publications under the National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence.

The newly launched index also measures the maturity of AI adoption across government agencies and identifies the support needed to strengthen their capabilities and drive the development of innovative solutions that reinforce national initiatives and expand impact in key sectors.
