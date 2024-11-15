Get All Access for $5/mo

Seamless 2024: Amr Abodhady, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, QSalary Learn more about QSalary's latest initiatives in the Kingdom and how it is supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

In an interview at Seamless 2024, Amr Abodhady, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, QSalary, shared insights into the company's latest initiatives in the Kingdom and how it is supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Watch the video to learn more about QSalary's work in Saudi Arabia.
